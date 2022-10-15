Emefiele Woos Foreign Investors in US, Markets Nigeria’s Potential – THISDAYLIVE

* IMF worries about food insecurity in Nigeria

Obinna Chima, Eromosele Abiodun, Funke Olaode and Nume Ekeghe in Washington DC

Following the global economic challenge exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele has invited foreign investors to consider Nigeria and other countries in Africa, stressing that they are choice investment destinations.

Emefiele stated this while receiving the EuroKnowledge Award conferred on him by FIN Banking on Emerging Markets Forum on the sidelines of the ongoing International Monetary Fund/World Bank Annual Meetings in Washington DC. United States.

This is as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) decried what it described as the emerging food crisis in Nigeria and in other Sub-Saharan African countries, urging that there should be more targeted support to the vulnerable.

The IMF disclosed this in its Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa…