Glo Sponsors 2022 Ofala, Renews Partnership for another 3 Years – THISDAYLIVE

Globacom, has announced its sponsorship of this year’s Ofala Festival which holds from October 22nd to 23rd October, 2022.

The annual event is a customary obligation performed by His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha.

The celebration to be held at Ime Obi Onitsha will span two days including Iru Ofala on October 22 and the Azu Ofala on October 23. This year’s celebration is a twin-event as the revered monarch will be using the occasion of the Ofala to also commemorate his 20th anniversary on the throne.

Globacom said at a press conference held by the Ofala Steering Committee at Ime Obi, Obi’s Palace, Onitsha, on Thursday October 13, 2022, that its sponsorship of Ofala, underscores its recognition of the huge potentials of Nigeria’s tourism sector and the positive impact it can have on the economy and its key output sectors.

“Being a truly Nigerian enterprise, Globacom will continue to play a leading role in promoting this sector…