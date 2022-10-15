I’ll Assemble Team of Talented Nigerians to Achieve Double-digit Economic Growth, If Elected President – THISDAYLIVE

•Pledges full financial autonomy for judiciary

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to build a vibrant economy that would achieve a double-digit growth when he becomes Nigeria’s president.

He said he would assemble a team of the most talented of Nigerians – men, women and youths – no matter their tribe and affiliations, to reset the nation on a path to achieve double-digit economic growth within a couple of years.

Tinubu made the pledge while speaking at the 7th edition of Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit (KadInvest 7.0) on Saturday in Kaduna.

In a statement issued Saturday by his Media Office and signed by Mr. Tunde Rahman, Tinubu stressed that the theme for this year’s event, “Building a Resilient Economy” was timely and appropriate, especially in a period of uncertainty in the global economy.

The presidential hopeful noted…