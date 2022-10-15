Ilorin Court Orders Remand of 2 Journalists  – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

An Ilorin Magistrate Court sitting in Ilorin, Kwara State capital, yesterday ordered two journalists to be remanded at Oke-Kura Correctional Centre over allegations of defamation.

The two affected journalists are Mr. Akogun Abdulrasidi and Dare Akogun.

Prior to their arrangement, the members of the Association of Kwara Online Media Practitioners (ASKOMP) and other journalists had kicked against the plan to take the two journalists to the correctional centre without trial.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Mr. Rafiu Ajakaye, through a petition to the Commissioner of Police accused them of defamation and inciting the public against the state government.

Ajakaye said Abdulrasheed posted a comment on the popular WhatsApp platform, inaugurated by the Kwara State Government, accusing the government of the day of being most corrupt and of facilitating N15 million to prosecute the last election of the…