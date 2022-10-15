NBCC Deepens Business Relationship with Golf Tournament – THISDAYLIVE

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigeria British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) would use its annual Golf Cup Tournament that holds on October 21 at the Golf Course of Ikoyi Club, Lagos, to connect and deepen trade and business relations.

The Chairman of Nigeria-British Golf Committee, Mr. Uwamai Igein, said that the tournament is in furtherance of the NBCC’s commitment to building and expanding business opportunities for the chamber’s existing and prospective members.

Igein, who is also the Managing Director of Dormai, said: “This annual event of the chamber is aimed at bringing together business leaders, investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders in trade and investment to strengthen relationships among member and non-member Nigerian and British organisations.

“The Nigerian British Gulf Cup will also serve as a social and networking platform, therefore, building business interaction among participants.”

He added that participation at this event…