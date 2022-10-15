NGO Stresses Partnership to Bridge Skills Gap among Youths – THISDAYLIVE

A non-governmental organisation, Regalo Hope Foundation has underscored the importance of partnerships to address the challenge of skills gap among Nigerian youths.

The organisation which identified skill gap as a trigger for unemployment, urged government to explore partnership with NGOs and stakeholders to address the menace.

Founder of the NGO, Mrs Chinenye Onuorah while addressing the youths at a forum in Lagos, noted that partnership was necessary to aid in designing and implementing high-impact policies and initiatives needed to build the capacity of youths.

She maintained skillful youth population remained Nigeria’s biggest export to the world, stressing the need for partnerships and sufficient funding to enable youths development.

She further lamented inadequate funding of the education sector as well as the dilapidated state of several educational facilities including computer and science laboratories in secondary and tertiary…