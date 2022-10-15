Nigerians Get Message of Hope as Economic Hardship Deepens – THISDAYLIVE

Mary Nnah

Deacon Philip Okuabor, President, Grace Foundation, a welfare arm of House of Grace Church Satellite Town, Lagos, has encouraged Nigerians not to give up on their hope, even as the economic situation in the country gets bad day after day.

Speaking during the organisation’s annual reach out programme which is 9th edition tagged: ‘Heads Up Nigeria’ held recently in Lagos to commemorate Nigeria’s Independence Day celebration, Okuabor said “In this time of economic hardship, we strongly believe that there is hope for all.”

While urging Nigerians not to lose hope, he noted, “Nigerians should keep working and doing what they know how to do best. Things are going to get better. We believe that no matter who takes over power come 2023 as the president of Nigeria, such person will not allow things to get worse than they are now but will make things better.”

He noted further that Nigeria’s problems are not difficult to solve only if…