Omehia Must Pay N695m or Approach Court  – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has insisted that Mr. Celestine Omehia must refund the over N695 million he received from the state in recognition as a former governor of the state.

It would be recalled that Governor Wike had recently assented to a motion by the Rivers State House of Assembly which derecorgnised Omehia as a former governor.

Reacting to questions yesterday, during a live media chat at the Government House Port Harcourt, Wike said he did not initiate the demand that Omehia should refund all the entitlements during his six months of recognition as a former of the state.

When he was asked further on what action to take if Omehia refuses to refund the said entitlements, Wike said he (Wike) would act based on the advice by the Attorney General of the state on the issue.

The Rivers State governor said: “If the Assembly made a mistake, and they have now realised their mistake, what is wrong with that?…