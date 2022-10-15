Proving His Mettle with Ligue1 Big Boys   – THISDAYLIVE

With eight goals in 10 matches, Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi has not only found his rhythm but also competing with Ligue 1 big boys- Neymar and Kylian Mbappe as the trio have found the net eight times as the contention for the French league Golden Boot hots up

Super Eagles forward, Terem Moffi scored twice against Brest in the Ligue 1 game on Sunday to equal Neymar and Mbappe’s tally for the season.

The Nigerian has now scored eight goals, making it a goal in every 101 minutes, the third best rate in the league behind Paris Saint Germain’s attacking duo.

Moffi has been one of the best in the league this season and has matched his last season goals return in just 10 games.

The attacker has earned rave reviews this season and may have played his way into the current Super Eagles setup despite the avalanche of player at coach Jose Peseiro’s disposal.

The former Kortrijk star has gone on to become a real star for Lorient this season and…