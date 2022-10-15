We‘ll Retire Kwankwaso, Ganduje, Wali – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State governorship candidate of Labour Party (LP), Mr. Bashir Ishaq Bashir, yesterday, said his party has concluded plans to send Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ambassador Aminu Wali to political retirement in 2023.

Bashir, who spoke during the Media Dialogue organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Kano Correspondents Chapel accused the political leaders of not having the interest of the people at heart, stating that the three politicians are leaders of their respective parties and have a strong grip on Kano politics.

“In the last 20 years, we have had leaders who came into power unprepared. Our leaders do not prioritise the priorities of the people. We will make sure that Kano is economically viable,” he stated.

“In every society, and in times of great difficulties and challenges, there rises a group of committed and like-minded individuals whose…