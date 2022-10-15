World Mental Health Day – THISDAYLIVE

The world on October 10 marked the World Mental Health Day.

The theme for this year, according to the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH) is ‘Make mental health for all a global priority’.

It is marked every year to raise awareness about mental health around the world and to mobilise efforts to support those experiencing mental health issues. This campaign has been spearheaded by the World Health Organization (WHO) since 2013.

According to a consultant psychiatrist at the University of Port Harcourt, Dr. Fisayo Adesokun, “A major challenge accessing mental healthcare is stigmatisation.”

He said that mental health and physical health are complementary and should not be seen as a taboo subject.

In the same vein, Oye Gureje, a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Ibadan, said that caregivers, formal and

informal, provide the…