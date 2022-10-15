Zamfara Shuts 2 LGs – THISDAYLIVE

* Matawalle: We have intelligence of infiltration from Niger Republic

Bennett Oghifo

The Zamfara State Government has shut two local government areas (Anka and Bukkuyum) and suspended all political activities in the state until further notice following a surge in killings and kidnapping by terrorists.

Governor Bello Matawalle, who spoke to THISDAY last night, said the government was alerted to massive infiltration of the state by terrorists from Niger Republic, resulting in the surge in killings.

He said the restrictions would allow the military to flush out the terrorists.

The state’s Commissioner for Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara Magaji, who announced the decision to shut down the two local governments yesterday, said the government “is saddened and worried” about the resurgence of the activities of bandits and the recent killings of some innocent people in several local government areas in the state.

He said the government approved…