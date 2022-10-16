Abiodun Dismisses Amosun’s Outburst, Says Anti-party Politics will Fail Again – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

The war of words between Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, and his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, continued yesterday with Abiodun hitting back at his predecessor and declaring that he would fail in his anti-party politics aimed to scuttle his reelection bid in 2023.

Abiodun, who flayed Amosun for playing “dirty politics” and openly declaring to work for the emergence of a governorship candidate of another party next year, said the former governor would fail once again as he did in the 2019 governorship election.

The immediate past governor had at an interview recently declared that he would work against Abiodun and support Biyi Otegbeye, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) come 2023.

But Abiodun during a meeting with members of the Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA), held at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta, weekend, dismissed the former governor’s outburst as an…