Abiodun Unveils OGUNINVEST – THISDAYLIVE

James Sowole in Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday inaugurated the Ogun State Investment and Facilitation Agency (OGUNINVEST) disclosing that no fewer than 36 investment portfolios worth over $1billion had been attracted into the state by his administration.

Abiodun equally disclosed at the event held at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, that the investments altogether were able to generate over 40,000 jobs for the people and residents of Ogun.

Abiodun expressed his optimism that the newly inaugurated Ogun State Investment and Facilitation Agency would promote the state and present it to investors both locally and internationally.

He added that the Agency would strengthen the governance, thereby helping the state attract more investment and further diversify the state economy.

The governor said that the primary responsibility of the Agency would be to make the state an investment of choice not only in the country, but…