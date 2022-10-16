APC Candidate Donates Relief Materials to Bayelsa Flood Victims  – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency in Bayelsa State, Michael Olomu, has donated items worth millions of naira to flood victims in the Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by his media office Sunday explained that Olomu, who was touched by the pains of the vulnerable people, personally visited the area weekend and donated relief materials to reduce the agony caused by the flood.

The politician also visited the sick people in the various hospitals in Sagbama, Bulou-Orua and the Adagbabiri communities, all in the Sagbama Local Government Area.

Some of the items donated included foodstuffs such as garri, rice, noodles, salt and seasonings.

Sachets of water and mosquito nets were also distributed to the sick ones at the Sagbama General Hospital.

The statement explained that the Sagbama relief materials were received on behalf of the community by…