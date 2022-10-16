How Supreme Court’s Verdict on Ngige Voids Wike’s Action – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah writes on the implications of the judgment of the Supreme Court, which affirmed the validity of Dr. Chris Ngige’s tenure as governor of Anambra State on the recent derecognition of Mr. Celestine Omehia as former Governor of Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike

Reactions have continued to trail the signing of the legal instrument activating the resolution passed by the House of Assembly derecognising Mr. Celestine Omehia as a former Governor of Rivers State by Governor Nyesom Wike.

The rubber-stamp members of the Rivers State House of Assembly had penultimate Thursday, passed a resolution derecognising Omehia as a former governor of the state based on the prompting of Governor Nyesom Wike. In a shameful volte-face, the lawmakers claimed that they acted in error in 2015 by recognising Omehia as governor, having functioned in that capacity for five months before his sack in late 2015 by the Supreme Court. The lawmakers claimed that their…