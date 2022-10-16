In Another Jamboree, Wike, Makinde, Ikpeazu, Ortom Jet off to Spain – THISDAYLIVE

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The group of five governors (G5) elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in what could be described as another jamboree, have travelled to Spain for another meeting.

The group led by the Rivers State Governor, Mr. Nyesom Wike, has in continuation of its endless foreign trips, left the country for Madrid on Saturday morning.

Others in the team are Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) and Samuel Ortom (Benue).

It was learnt that Enugu Governor, Mr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, might join the team later.

Before jetting off in a private aircraft, the four governors posed for a photograph at the International Airport, Omagwa in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State.

A top party chieftain in the state who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the trip yesterday.

“Yes, they left for Spain early Saturday morning, but I can’t say the reason for the trip,” the source said.

The G5 has been calling for the resignation…