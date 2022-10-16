New Ekiti Governor, Oyebanji, Rolls out 6-Point Agenda – THISDAYLIVE

The newly sworn in Governor of Ekiti, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has rolled out six points agenda to further bring economic prosperity and good governance to the people of the state.

Oyebanji, shortly after he was sworn in by the Chief Judge of Ekiti, Justice John Adeyeye, said that his six points developmental agenda would focus on youths development and jobs creation.

Others are: human capital development, Agriculture and rural development and infrastructure, industrialisation, arts, culture and tourism as well as good governance.

The governor said that his vision for the state was for it to be a land of prosperity, opportunity, peace, progress and a land which transformed people and for communities to reap the fruits of their labour in dignity, good health and safety.

Oyebanji said the six-point agenda was carefully selected based on his experience in the public and private sectors, coupled with the yearnings of the masses to improve the status of the…