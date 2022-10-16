Nigeria, Three Other Countries Sign Additional MoU on $25bn Gas Pipeline – THISDAYLIVE

*Tompolo’s security firm uncovers another illegal pipeline for crude oil export

Ejiofor Alike in Lagos, Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja and Sylvester Idowu in Warri

As Europe continues to mount pressure on Nigeria to provide alternative gas supply to the continent, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) yesterday signed four additional Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) on the execution of the 5,600-kilometre Nigeria-Morocco Gas Pipeline (NMGP).

This is coming as the renewed war by the federal government against crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism has recorded another major success as Tantita Security Services, operated by the ex-leader of the defunct Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta (MEND), Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has uncovered another illegal pipeline used by oil thieves to siphon crude oil for export in Delta State.

The proposed $25 billion gas pipeline is expected to link Nigeria and Morocco, opening a…