North, South Educational Gap Frightening, CBN Deputy Gov Reveals – THISDAYLIVE

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Aishah Ahmad yesterday said the education gap between most states in the northern part of Nigeria and their southern counterparts portends grave danger for the country.

Ahmad added that Nigeria “is currently suffering from consequences of poor-quality education, which is evident in the extremely high unemployment of educated youths.

She raised the concerns at the first Global Reunion and Annual General Meeting of Old Students Association of Federal Government Girls’ College (FGGC), Bida, yesterday in Abuja.

The event was also organised to commemorate the 48th anniversary of the school.

Speaking on the subject, ‘Can Nigeria develop without quality, inclusive education?’, Ahmad said quality, and inclusive education is a precursor to economic mobility, growth and development.

According to her, Nigeria was far from the ideal of Sustainable…