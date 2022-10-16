Ogoni Students, CDHRAC Demand Disbandment of HYPREP – THISDAYLIVE

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Ogoni – American Organisation’s National Union of Ogoni Studentship (NUOS) and Center for Democracy Human Rights and Anti Corruption (CDHRAC) have called for the disbandment of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

The groups made the call in response to the decision of the United Nations Environmental Programs (UNEP) that gave it a failing grade “for its poor, unprofessional and unethical supervision of the ongoing UNEP clean up in Ogoniland.

This was contained in a statement jointly signed by the officials of both organisations including the President of NUOS, Mr. Pius Barikpoa Nwinee, Secretary General of NUOS, Mr. Sampson Npimnee, Acting Coordinator of CDHRAC, Mr. Deekor Adokor and Secretary General of CDHRAC, Mr. Toate Ganago.

“We therefore urge the Federal government of Nigeria to disband HYPREP immediately, and further stop HYPREP from putting bandage on the pandemic to defame our…