Sanusi Expresses Deep Sympathy for Next President, Says Petrol Subsidy Depleting Economy – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A former Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, has expressed deep sympathy for the next president that will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari due to what he described as the depletion of the economy by petrol subsidy.

Addressing notable politicians yesterday at a Kaduna investment programme titled, ‘Building a resilient economy,’ in Kaduna, Sanusi, who is also the current Khalifah, Tijaniyat Movement of Nigeria, said Nigeria’s economy has been tied to the oil and gas sector.

According to Sanusi, who is the Vice Chairman of the Kaduna Investment Promotion Agency: “Nigeria has continued to be a rentier state. It does not exist for development but as a sight of rent, and extraction to make those who control the state rich turning them into billionaires overnight.

“In 2023, if we have an election, we cannot continue to have the trend – because any continuation will lead to insecurity and might get us to Mali, Burkina…