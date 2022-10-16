Senior Lawyers Lament Depleting Number of Supreme Court Justices – THISDAYLIVE

* Seek constitutional amendment to increase apex court’s judges to 30

Gboyega Akinsanmi in Lagos and Alex Enumah in Abuja

Senior lawyers yesterday lamented the depletion in the number of Justices of the Supreme Court from the 21 stipulated in the Constitution to 13 and pointed out the adverse implications of such a shortage of access to justice in the country.

Consequently, the lawyers have challenged President Muhammadu Buhari; the National Judicial Council (NJC); Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, and the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) to expedite action on the process of elevating eight additional qualified persons to occupy the vacant seats in the apex court.

The call was predicated on the need to ease the justices of the heavy workload occasioned by the retirement of some of their colleagues in the last few months.

In their separate interviews with THISDAY yesterday, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN); Chief Joe…