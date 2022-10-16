Success of States in Attracting Investments Critical to Nigeria’s Economic Growth, Says FG – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The federal government yesterday said the success of states in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing internally generated revenue is critical to the success of the entire country.

President Muhammadu Buhari said this on the third day of the ongoing Seventh Kaduna Economic and Investment Summit, tagged ‘KadInvest 7.0: Building a Resilient Economy.’

Buhari, who was represented by the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Maryam Yalwaji, said that the efforts had received wide recognition as manifested in the response of the business community through the quantum of investments into the state.

“The success of sub-nationals in attracting investments, creating jobs and increasing internally generated revenue, is critical to the success of the entire country,” he added.

“Kaduna State has emerged as one of the leading destinations for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for Nigeria in the last six…