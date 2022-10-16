Visual Impaired Persons Canvass Access to Education, Conducive Environment – THISDAYLIVE

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The Nigeria Association of the Blind, Edo State Chapter yesterday urged governments at all levels to make education free and create a conducive environment for them to move around and pursue their legitimate business.

The National White Cane Day is celebrated October 15 to commemorate those living with visual impairment

The association on a road walk to the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Edo State Council in celebration of the National White Cane Day urged the Edo state government to assent to the Disability Bill that has been passed by the State House of Assembly.

Speaking, the Chairman of the association, Evangelist Lucky Imafidon said they “are grateful to the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki for his magnanimity to the people living with disabilities, especially those living with visual impairment, but want him to do more.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank Obaseki. We want to tell him to do…