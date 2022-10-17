Atiku Condemns Attack on PDP Supporters at Kaduna Rally – THISDAYLIVE

*Urges Buhari to call parties to order

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the attack on party supporters in Kaduna, describing it as undemocratic.

Senator Shehu Sani had earlier reported the attack in a tweet. “Thugs just invade the Atiku Rally venue in Kaduna with swords and machetes”, Shehu tweeted on Monday.

Atiku on his verified facebook handle said, “I have just received emergency reports of attacks on PDP supporters by thugs sponsored to scuttle the ongoing PDP campaign rally in Kaduna State.

“This is undemocratic and against the Peace Accord all parties signed up for just a few weeks ago. I urge President Muhammadu Buhari to call on all parties to call their supporters and members to order and to ensure that campaigns, just as with the elections themselves, are kept free, fair and safe.”

The Director General of the PDP presidential campaign council, …