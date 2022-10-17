Communities Applaud Petralon 54 Limited’s Job Opportunities in Rivers – THISDAYLIVE

Kayode Tokede

Three communities in Rivers State, namely Ogoloma, Okochiri and Koniju communities in Okrika Local Government of the state have applauded Petralon 54 Limited for providing job opportunities and economic development.

The indigenous oil production and exploration firm was awarded Petroleum Prospecting Licence No. 259 (PPL 259) by the federal government in accordance with the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021, thus becoming the sole operatorship of the Dawes Island Marginal Field.

To this end, the management of the company has visited and engaged the communities over the weekend.

The event, which was tagged “Community Launch,” took place at the Ogoloma Town Square and displayed the rich culture of the Okrika people on display.

It attracted dignitaries from the three communities, including the youths, community elders, members of the Council of Chiefs, top government functionaries and traditional rulers.

Leading the Petralon team that…