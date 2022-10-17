Cormart to Produce Sandwich Panels from January 2023 – THISDAYLIVE

Cormart Nigeria Limited, a subsidiary of the TGI Group will commence the production of sandwich panels in January 2023.

According to statement made available to THISDAY, the Cormart’s General Manager, Dr. Johannes Flosbach, said: “We are ramping up our preparation to commence production. The factory construction is on schedule, and we will be ready to begin production in January 2023.”

Explaining, the Cormart’s Business Development and Strategy Manager Samuel Olarinde, said: “The sandwich panels will be produced using state-of-the-art technology with quality materials sourced from the best in the industry.”

“We will match import standards to reduce the difficulties of FX and other supply chain issues for customers in Nigeria and other West African countries.”

Managing Director, Cormart, Martin Middernacht, highlighted the potential of using sandwich panels in the poultry industry.

He also noted that the difficulty in the…