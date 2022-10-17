Dominant Madrid Beat Barca in 250th El Clasico, Top LaLiga  – THISDAYLIVE

Clinical Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 in the 250th El Clasico to go top of La Liga. The defeat was Catalan side first league defeat of the season.

Karim Benzema scored Real’s opener after Vinicius Jr’s shot had been saved into his path by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Federico Valverde doubled the champions’ lead before half-time with a lovely 20-yard drive.

Ferran Torres pulled one back from Robert Lewandowski’s flick-on but Rodrygo settled it with a penalty.

The rivals started the day with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight games – but Real have now gone three points clear unbeaten so far.

This was Xavi’s first away La Liga defeat in almost a year in charge of Barcelona.

Barcelona looked as if they were on their way back to the top of Spanish football towards the end of last season when they beat Real 4-0 at the Bernabeu.

They gambled in the summer by spending a lot of their future earnings on signings. The…