I Won’t Participate in Arewa Interactive Session – THISDAYLIVE

John Shiklam in Kaduna and Juliet Akoje in Abuja

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, said he would not attend the Interactive session with presidential candidates organised by Arewa Joint Committee scheduled for today.

Speaking through his spokesman, Hon. Abdulmumin jibrin Kofa, the presidential hopeful also urged the Arewa Joint Committee to desist from endorsing any presidential candidate at the planned interactive session.

According to a letter signed by the spokesman, he stated that the campaign group had credible information in its possession that showed that some people have been compromised and had concluded plans to turn the event into an endorsement platform for a particular candidate.

The statement stated: “We believe that it is very wrong for any group to clandestinely plan to endorse any candidate in the name of the North, especially, when we have more than one candidate from…