Inter-tribal Marriage, Veritable Tool for Unity, Peace, Integration, Says Kogi Ex-lawmaker – THISDAYLIVE

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Former Kogi State House of Assembly member, Hon Ali Akuh, has described inter-tribal marriage as a veritable tool for unity, peace and integration in a diverse society.

Akuh, who represented Omala state constituency in the Assembly, disclosed this while speaking at the sideline of his daughter’s wedding in Lokoja at the weekend, urging Nigerians to encourage the practice to entrench unity in the country.

He explained that the inter-tribal marriage was just like the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) set up to foster unity in diversity among Nigerians.

The former lawmaker pointed out that through inter-tribal marriage, “we need to cooperate with one another. Inter-tribal marriage brings us together from far and near-the North, West, South and East of the country.”

The former lawmaker stated further that the joy of every parent is to live and give out their daughters out in marriage, thanking God for making him one of…