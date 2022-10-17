Kidnapped Assistant Superintendent of Police Rescued in Kwara – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command yesterday said the kidnapped Assistant Superintendent of Police, Mr. Ahmed Yusuf has been rescued. Already, the rescued ASP is currently undergoing medical examination and would be allowed to join his family as soon as he is confirmed fit by the police medical doctor.

Yusuf who is from Monitoring unit of the command was kidnapped last week while trying to enter his residence at Oloje area of Ilorin

Since then, men of the state police command have been working to rescue him from his abductors.

However, the command’s Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi,in a statement said: “The ASP Ahmed Yusuf was rescued about 0230hrs today(yesteday) at a bush border between Kwara and Oyo state.

According to him, the rescue efforts was made possible by the insistence of the Commissioner of Police(CP), Kwara State, Paul Odama, who declared that rescuing the…