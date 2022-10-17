LAPO Win DBN Awards – THISDAYLIVE

Sunday Ehigiator

Over the weekend, LAPO Microfinance Bank Limited (LAPO MfB), a premium microfinance institution, won five awards categories, which it was nominated for during the Development Bank of Nigeria (DBN) 5th-anniversary event, held in Lagos.

At the event, LAPO won the awards of ‘MfB with the Highest Impact on Women MSMES’, ‘MfB with the Highest Impact on MSMEs in Nigeria’, ‘MFI with the Highest Impact on the South-West Zone’, ‘MFI with The Highest Impact in the South-South Zone and the ‘DBN Platinum Service Ambassador- Bank Category. 2021’ awards respectively.

Briefing the media, the LAPO Head of Communications and Branding, Oluremi Akande, said “The Management of LAPO MfB appreciates the Development Bank of Nigeria for these awards; it is an explicit recognition of the bank’s immense contributions to the growth and development of MSMEs and impact made on members of low-income households through the provision of easy…