LASUSOC Pioneer Graduates Hold Reunion, Honour Lecturers – THISDAYLIVE

Funmi Ogundare

The class of 2006 of Lagos State University School of Communication ( LASUSOC), recently held its 2022 maiden reunion, aimed at providing an opportunity for classmates to meet, reminisce about memories from their school days and forge a way forward for the group who were the first set of graduates of the school.

In her remarks, the Chairperson, Reunion Committee, and a broadcaster, Mrs. Funmi Omoboriowo thanked God for the programme saying that despite the fact that classmates kept in touch with each other, there was no platform until a member suggested that a WhatsApp group be created to bring everybody together.

“ I took it upon my myself to reach out to others and even got in touch with some of us on Facebook. We thanked God that we are here today and well.

“ We are supposed to have had this reunion a couple of years back. I guess this is the best time. And I am so happy we could pull this off despite the hurdles and challenges…