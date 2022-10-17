Nigeria Doesn’t Need Leader Who’ll Move Her from Rotten to Bad Situation – THISDAYLIVE

*Says Tinubu represents greatest threat to national cohesion, democratic norms *APC: Your statement in Kaduna irresponsible

*We’re undeterred by plots to disrupt our progammes, PDP declares

*Holds presidential rally in Kaduna today

*Tambuwal urges door-to-door campaign as ruling party mobilises in Anambra

*Tinubu to interact with Northern leaders today

Chuks Okocha, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja, and Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation, yesterday, said Nigeria did not need a leader, whose idea of development was to move the country from a rotten to a bad state. It was a reference to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The campaign team of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, alleged that Tinubu represented the greatest threat to national cohesion and democratic norms. It dismissed…