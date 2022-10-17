Osinbajo Canvasses Better Foreign Exchange Rate Management  – THISDAYLIVE

* Kenyatta stresses need to carry opposition along for development

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has canvassed for an effective synergy between the fiscal and monetary aspects of Nigeria’s economy, as well as better management of the country’s foreign exchange rate.

This is just as the former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, stressed the need for African leaders to carry opposition parties along in their quest to develop their countries.

The duo spoke Monday at a ministerial retreat organised for ministers, heads of government parastatals and service chiefs, among others, which was declared open at the Conference Hall of the State House, Abuja by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his presentation titled ‘The Buhari Administration: Reflections on the Journey So far’, the vice-president who outlined some of the game-changing achievements of the federal government, said there are some areas of concern in the…