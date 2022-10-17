Poverty Reduction, Job Creation Remain My Priority if Elected, Says Kwara YPP Guber Candidate – THISDAYLIVE

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Governorship Candidate of the Young Peoples’ Party (YPP), in Kwara State in the 2023 General Elections, Mr. Waziri Yakubu Gobir, has said during the weekend that the major priority of his administration when elected would be poverty reduction and creation of job opportunities in the agriculture sector.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin when he declared his governorship campaign, the YPP flag bearer said that his development agenda would target the youth population, which he described as half of the total population in the state.

Gobir, who used the event to unveil his Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mr. Bolujoko George, said that only 10 per cent of the population is in the state’s civil service.

He noted that his administration would also encourage job creation through mechanised agricultural revolution, especially among the youth to reduce poverty in the state.

Gobir, who is a pharmacist by training, criticised…