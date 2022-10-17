Tinubu Presents Agenda to Northern Group, Says He Will Lead Push to Make Nigeria Economic Dynamo – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has assured that he would lead a renewed push to move Nigeria from the status of a nation of potential into a country of actual accomplishments as an economic dynamo if elected as president in 2023.

Tinubu stated this on Monday in Kaduna when he shared his blueprint for Nigeria’s development in his interaction with the Arewa Joint Committee at Arewa House.

The former Lagos State Governor in a statement issued Monday in Abuja by his Media Office noted that the whole country was endowed with resources that could be harnessed for greater economic development, saying he would focus on tackling underinvestment and effective management.

He said, “Our economic plan would utilize the vast natural resources we have, through strategic investment in infrastructure which will lead to the diversification of the economy and wealth creation…