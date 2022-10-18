Ayu’s Removal May Trigger Constitutional Crisis in PDP, Olujimi Begs Wike, Others – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Senator representing Ekiti South Senatorial District, Biodun Olujimi, has appealed to the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other aggrieved governors to sheathe their sword and embrace peace by halting their consistent call for the removal of the People’s Democratic Party National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

Olujimi, who praised Wike and other governors for trying to instil justice , equity and fairness in the party, said the PDP may run into constitutional crisis if Ayu is removed based on structures recognised by the party’s constitution.

On her reelection in 2023, Olujimi enthused that she would defeat her rival and member of the House of Representatives, Yemi Adaramodu, despite enjoying strong backing from the federal and state governments, as she did in 2019, when he defeated Dayo Adeyeye of the All Progressives Congress.

Olujimi spoke in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday during an interactive session with the newsmen…