Buhari to Inaugurate APC Presidential Campaign Council Friday – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday inaugurate the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House, Abuja.

The inauguration will formally kick start the party’s campaign activities that were suspended due to controversy generated by the 422-member campaign list initially released.

Party chieftains and key stakeholders had alleged that they were not carried along in the scheme of things.

While the controversy raged, a leaked letter allegedly authored by the National Chairman of the party, Senator Adamu, and addressed to the presidential candidate, NOLA Ahmed Tinubu,demanded the immediate withdrawal of the campaign list.

Though the party leadership later made U-turn 24 hours later and denied authoring the letter, the Director General of the PCC and the Governor of Plateau state, Simon Lalong issued a statement suspending all campaign activities of the party to ensure…