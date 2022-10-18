Group Faults Claim against Akeredolu’s Nominee on NDDC Board – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

A group, Ilaje Unity Forum (IUF), has taken a swipe at the former representative of Ondo State on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Benson Enikuomehin, over his claim that nominees from the state are not from oil producing community.

The group claimed that Enikuomehin, by virtue of his exposure should have been aware that Hon. Gbenga Edema, who is the immediate past Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC) is not only qualified but also from an oil producing community.

While reacting to the interview granted by Enikuomehin on a national television, the group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Stephen Jatuwase and Secretary, Olabanji Orogbemi, which was made available to newsmen in Akure yesterday, described the claims by Enikuomehin as unfounded and spurious.

The group maintained that Edema, who hails from Ogogoro, an oil-producing community in Ilaje Local…