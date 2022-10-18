Ikenga Foundation Describes Atiku’s Divisive Comments as Political Suicide – THISDAYLIVE

The Ikenga Foundation has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, over his reported call on northerners not to vote for Igbo and Yoruba presidential candidates.

In a statement, the Secretary General

Ikenga Foundation, Chief Frank Ahaneku, said Atiku’s comment was tantamount to commiting political suicide.

Ahaneku said no sane politician anywhere in the world would commit such political harakiri.

“Ohanaeze is not ready to speak yet, Ndigbo’s have left their faith and destiny in the hands of God, we are working hard in this election and doing our best.

“The northern voters are awake and they know what is in their best interest.

“For Atiku and those who think like him in the north, who still threaten others with controversial numbers, don’t know what God has prepared for Nigerians,” he said.

Noting that Ndigbo has always been supportive of PDP in the last…