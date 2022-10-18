MORE BORING PEOPLE IN GOVERNMENT – THISDAYLIVE

Paul Nwabuikwu canvasses the appointment of those who are fit for purpose

There is a ritual that follows elections in the most developed nations of the world. A few days after the loud and colourful campaigning, the noise and controversies, soon after the swearing in of the winners, and the inauguration of the new government, a change of guards takes place.

In the new choreography, executed with parade ground precision, most of the colourful characters who played prominent roles in the campaigns – not all, of course – start receding into the shadows as they are replaced by new, distinctly different players. You may call them the boring ones.

In unfashionable monochrome suits, carrying well-used briefcases, they emerge from academia, industry, the professions and other points of the local and international … space to take up cabinet positions and other key roles. Their educational backgrounds, major influences, previous positions, ideological…