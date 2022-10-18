NSCDC Arrests Eight for Oil Bunkering in Ondo – THISDAYLIVE

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested eight suspects allegedly involved in illegal dealings in petroleum products, conspiracy and forgery in the state.

The new NSCDC State Commandant, Olatundun Olayinka, while parading the suspects before journalists in Akure, the state capital, yesterday, explained that the Corps in its renewed vigour to eradicate the menace of illegal dealings in petroleum products in the country, made tactical moves by deploying the Commandant General’s Intelligence Squad, which intercepted the suspects at different locations in the state with products suspected to be adulterated diesel.

He explained that a Mack peddler truck with registration number: Lagos MUS 149 XA, with about 15,000 litres of suspected adulterated diesel was arrested at the bye-pass of the Benin-Lagos expressway in Ondo State with two suspects.

Olayinka said: “One Kelvin Idahosa…