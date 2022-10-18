Oyetola Swears in 69 Council Chairmen – THISDAYLIVE

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Following the successful completion of the Osun State local government election last Saturday, the state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated the elected council chairmen in all the 69 local government areas, Local Council Development Areas, Area Councils and Area Offices in the state.

This is even as the governor tasked them to hit the ground running by providing adequate, quality and equitable services on a consistent basis.

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) had last Saturday conducted the local government election across the state.

Inaugurating the newly- elected chairmen at the Governor’s Office, at Abere, Osogbo, Oyetola said the journey to the election was a long and worthwhile one.

He said the delay in the conduct of the election was as a result of plethora of socioeconomic and political uncertainties.

Oyetola noted that the local government election could not come earlier…