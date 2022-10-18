Protesters Besiege APC Secretariat, Demand Removal of FCT Chairman – THISDAYLIVE

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Hundreds of protesters Tuesday besieged the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC) demanding the immediate removal of the party’s FCT Chairman, Abdulmalik Usman.

The protesters, comprising youths, women and men, insisted that the FCT Congress 2021 must be recognised, adding that Usman must be removed for his refusal to accept the new party executive of FCT.

The protesters, who took over the APC secretariat in the early hours of Tuesday, grounded activities for hours, and insisted on seeing the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

The aggrieved protesters were armed with various inscriptions like: ‘Oath of office can only be taken twice, APC FCT chairman, Abdul Malik Usman, has taken oath of office twice, it is impunity to keep him; ‘FCT Congress 2021 must be recognised’; ‘FCT APC chairman must go for refusal to accept the new party executive of FCT!!!; ‘We say no to…