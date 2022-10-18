Southern Senators Urge Oyebanji to Promote Justice, Equity, Fairness – THISDAYLIVE

Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

Federal lawmakers of southern extraction under the auspices of the Southern Senators Forum (SSF), have appealed to the new Governor of Ekiti State, Hon. Biodun Oyebanji, to make justice, fairness and equity the cornerstone of his administration.

The senators advised that promoting these ideals would help the new government to usher in accelerated development and entrench the ideals of peace, stability and inclusion in Ekiti governance.

The federal lawmakers gave the advice yesterday in their congratulatory message to Oyebanji on his inauguration into office on Sunday to pilot the affairs of the state for the next four years.

The message signed by the forum’s Chairman and Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District, Opeyemi Bamidele, said Oyebanji had garnered enough experiences as a politician and administrator and these he must reflect by running a government that would be fair to all citizens.

Bamidele…