Stop Globetrotting With Wike, Face Governace, Oyo APC Tells Makinde – THISDAYLIVE

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo state, Tuesday warned Governor Seyi Makinde, to put a stop to his penchant for frequent foreign trips aimed at helping the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, to bounce back to reckoning in the national political space as it concerned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The aggrieved PDP governors led by Wike which include Makinde and that of Abia, Benue and Enugu states, had made foreign trips in recent weeks towards finding solutions to the crisis in the party.

However irked by the development, the opposition party in Oyo state in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, asked Makinde to either get serious with the business of governance or vacate his seat for the deputy governor to complete the remaining seven months of his four-year term.

He said the governor had taken undue advantage of the maturity of the people of the state for too long with the way he has…