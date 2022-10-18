TIME TO UNMASK OIL THIEVES  – THISDAYLIVE

Government should summon the courage to deal with this burgeoning economic crime

Barely two months after his company was awarded a security contract to check oil theft in the Niger Delta region, Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has reportedly discovered about 58 illegal points in Delta and Bayelsa States where crude oil is so brazenly stolen. Among them is a four-kilometre oil pipeline used by bunkerers on the trans-Forcados pipeline in Delta State. “We are doing the work together with the security agents, NNPCL and others,” said Tompolo, an ex-militant leader, recently. “We are only providing intelligence for the security to assist to do the work. The stealing has been going on for over eight to nine years.”

In the past few years, Nigeria has been unable to meet its Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota, mainly because of massive oil theft, with a resultant debilitating impact on government revenue and…