Uzodimma Unveils Imo Digital Economy Agenda – THISDAYLIVE

Governor Hope Uzodimma’s Imo Digital Economy Agenda (IDEA) 2022 – 2026 that is anchored on six strategic pillars aimed at highlighting his plan to ensure the digitalisation of the state has been unveiled.

The IDEA entails having the entire communities in Imo State in the net to benefit from the digital economy.

At its unveiling in Owerri yesterday, the Commissioner for Digital Economy and e-Government, Dr. Chimezie Amadi, who stood in for the governor said the five year medium term plan was envisioned by Uzodimma through the Ministry of Digital Economy and e-Government which he heads.

A statement quoted him to have said the policy document was formulated to harness ICT potential, provide new solutions to developmental challenges and foster economic growth, competitiveness, enhance access to information and knowledge, poverty eradication and social inclusion.

The event attracted members of the Imo Tech and Business Community.

Amadi told the…